Jehan Daruvala earns podium in sprint race at F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Indian driver Jehan Daruvala, on Saturday, earned a spot on the podium in the sprint race of the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Starting the race from the fifth position, Daruvala went up to third spot to earn his first podium of the 2023 season. This is also his first podium with MP Motorsport - a team which he joined ahead of the season.

Daruvala was involved in a lot of intense battles throughout the 20-lap race, but eventually managed to hang on to the podium.

"Lots of close battle to go from P5 to P3 today. The car was amazing - so I am confident we can fight for the win in the Feature Race tomorrow," Daruvala tweeted after the race.





On the other hand, the young Kush Maini finished fifth for Campos Racing. His teammate Ralph Boschung finished fourth.