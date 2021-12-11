Jehan Daruvala claims second F2 win of season

Jehan Daruvala won the F2 Abu Dhabi sprint race 1 on Saturday, securing the third Formula 2 win of his career. Daruvala managed to hold off Felipe Drugovich by 2.079 seconds to score a second victory of the year after his win in Italy back in September.

The Indian National anthem rang out on a Formula 2 race track for the second time in the year on Saturday. "Goosebumps," reacted motorsports fans on Twitter:

Jehan Daruvala making us proud! #AbuDhabiGP F2 race win with his mega drive. National Anthem Goosebumps 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qt72o0RtpT — Raja (@TanmayDube) December 11, 2021

Jehan, who had only managed to secure 10th place on Friday's 30-minute qualifying session, made the most of his reverse grid pole to see off his rivals higher up in the championship table. Drugovich finished 2nd and Oscar Piastri finished 3rd.

The Indian Daruvala, driving for Carlin, is placed seventh in the championship with 111 points, including two wins and three podium finishes.

[#Formule2] 🏁 Fin de la course sprint 1 !



Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) remporte la première course du week-end.



Il devance Felipe Drugovich (UNI-Virtuosi) et Oscar Piastri (Prema).



Pourchaire, P7

Novalak, P17



Meilleur tour : Olli Caldwell (non attribué)#Formula2 #F2 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/syhxliHyek — First Lap (@FirstLap1) December 11, 2021





JEHANNNN! WHAT. A. WIN!



Our reverse-grid pole-sitter made no mistake as he took victory at Yas Marina 🏆



With Drugovich P2 and Piastri P3 🙌#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F2 pic.twitter.com/2nJdGyqIYI — Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 11, 2021

Last year, Daruvala won his first F2 race in the same race Mick Schumacher was crowned F2 champion. This time too, his win came on the day Oscar Piastri was crowned F2 champion with two races in the season left.