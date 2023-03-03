Jehan Daruvala eyes podium finish at season-opener Bahrain F2

Driving for the reigning F2 champions MP Motorsport, Jehan Daruvala will look to finish at the podium at the season-opener Bahrain Formula 2 to get off to a strong start in the campaign.

The 24-year-old raced to victory in 2020 around the venue’s outer loop layout having already taken a third-place finish around the more traditional 5.4-km long configuration a week earlier.



Jehan followed that up with two-second places in 2021 and last year. Heading into this weekend, he has his sights firmly set on extending that podium streak to kick off a campaign Jehan hopes will see him become the first Indian to win the F2 title.



Jehan said, “I can’t wait to go racing again. I enjoyed the break but now, batteries recharged, I am excited about starting this new journey with MP Motorsport. We go into the weekend on the back of a strong, productive three days of testing. I’m feeling comfortable in the car, and our long run pace looks good, which is always crucial around a track like Bahrain and I love racing around here. It’s a layout that suits my driving style and I’m optimistic we can come away with another strong result this weekend.”

Jehan has established himself as a front-runner in Formula 2 with a haul of four wins and 15 podiums over three seasons in the series. He is also eligible for a Formula One super license having completed three F1 test sessions with former champions McLaren.



The 24-year-old is also a Formula E reserve for Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, a role he will combine with his F2 campaign.



MP Motorsport last year became only the second team in Formula 2 history to achieve the title double. The outfit chalked up five race wins with championship winner Felipe Drugovich and also scored seven further podiums.

