Jehan Daruvala finishes 7th in F2 championship; equals his best-ever finish

Indian driver Jehan Daruvala, on Sunday, finished seventh in the 2022 F2 Driver's Championships with 126 points against his name. The 24-year-old failed to collect even a single point during the final race weekend of the year at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Going into the Abu Dhabi GP - a race which he won in 2021, Jehan Daruvala was placed fifth in the standings and was well in contention for a top-3 finish in the championship.

He, however, crashed out of the sprint race on Saturday before finishing 13th in the feature race on Sunday.

Jehan Daruvala finishes his season with a solitary race win at Monza. He, however, equalled his best-ever finish in a season at seventh. He had finished 7th in 2021 as well with 113 points.

Daruvala's team Prema Racing finished fourth in the team standings with 241 points as his teammate Dennis Hauger pocketed 115 points during the course of the season.