India's Ultimate MotoStars to train with Castrol Honda LCR MotoGP in Europe

Riders Pillarisetty Sai Rahil from Hyderabad, Jagadeesh Nagaraj from Bengaluru, and Padhmini Mohan Nair Soorya from Chennai will be training with renowned Castrol Honda LCR MotoGP in Europe.



The three MotoGP riders have been awarded the rare opportunity after they were crowned as India's Ultimate MotoStars, held at the Kari Motor Speedway Racetrack in Chettipalayam, Tamil Nadu.

This initiative, launched in December 2023, aimed to uncover and nurture India's most promising motorcycle racers. A meticulous selection process saw 240 participants shortlisted for city auditions in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

Following rigorous challenges, the top 18 finalists received advanced training at Kari Motor Speedway under the guidance of Indian racing legend Rajini Krishnan. The final winners were determined through a professional race conducted by FMSCI.

Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head of Marketing, at Castrol India Limited, said, “India's Ultimate MotoStar is a phenomenal success, offering bike enthusiasts the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of expert professionals and unleash their full potential. We are thrilled to provide these young riders with a platform to showcase their talents. Congratulations to our winners, who now have the incredible opportunity to train with the Castrol Honda LCR MotoGP Team in Europe.”