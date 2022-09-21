India to host maiden Moto GP race in 2023

India will be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championships race, labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat', at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in 2023. This announcement was made by Dorna chief Carmelo Ezpeleta and sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, along with key members of race promoter FairStreet Sports.

This will be a significant boost for the stagnant Indian motorsport scene.

MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Managing Director, Dorna Sports, said: "MotoGP continues to earn new audiences and fans worldwide. This makes it imperative for us to expand its presence to new destinations where fans and riders are growing every year.

"India is key to our scheme of taking MotoGP sport to new frontiers. Over the past decade, the MotoGP World Championship has gone from strength to strength, thanks to a competitive grid and a well-crafted set of rules. We look forward to gaining a wider fan base in India with the Grand Prix of Bharat."

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

"MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emission," the promoters of the event said in a release.

The Buddh International Circuit, which will be hosting the MotoGP race, was once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

(With PTI inputs)