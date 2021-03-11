In a historical moment for Indian motorsports, Racing Team India has attained a place in the final 62 team list for the prestigious Le Mans race to be held in Le mans, France. This is the first time that a team from India will be competing in the historic 24 hour event.



The competition is scheduled to take place in August this year. The Indian team comprising Arjun Maini, Naveen Rao and Narain Karthikeyan competed at the Asian Le Mans event held earlier in 2021. This was the beginning of the entire chartered path towards the main Le Mans event by essentially being a qualification event.



The Indian trio placed 5th and thereby overcame the numerous odds stacked against them, the biggest of all being the short time span and the experienced competitors who were up against them. In terms of the car that is to be used, the team will now use the Ligier JS P217 LMP2 prototype for the main 24-hour event instead of the Oreca-07 car they used earlier. They have also partnered with the experienced outfit Eurasia Motorsport for the event, who finished in the top 15 of the Le Mans event last year.



The race, which first began in 1923, is officially the world's oldest and longest-running endurance motorsport race. It is more of an unconventional event that is won by the race car that covers the maximum distance in the 24-hour time span allotted to them. Drivers often switch amongst themselves and rotate to maximise the time spent in the car, which makes Le Mans a big tactical showdown as well, in terms of time maximisation on the race track.











