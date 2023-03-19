Gaurav Gill wins Asia Rally Cup round in Chennai

Gaurav Gill clinched the second round of the FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship (Asia Rally Cup) here on Sunday as the 46th South India Rally ended with two stages being called off as the race track was rendered unmotorable owing to overnight rains.

Finishing second behind Delhi-based Gill, who was partnered by Aniruddha Rangnekar for the first time in his career in a Subaru Impreza, was Thailand duo of Mana Pornsiricherd and co-driver Thanyapat Meenil, representing the Toyota Rally Team while Amittrajit Ghosh-Ashwin Naik moved up a spot to third when Karna Kadur-Nikhil Pai retired after their car got stalled in the day's last stage, which was subsequently cancelled.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru's Aroor Arjun Rao and co-driver Satish Rajagopal took the overall title in the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, his first win in seven years.

Sahil Khanna-Harish KN Gowda topped the INRC-2 category while Daraius Shroff sealed his maiden victory partnering with Shahid Salman by winning the National championship crown in the INRC-3 category.

Of the two physical stages that were to be run twice each in reverse direction today, both the loops of the MIC Track Stage were cancelled. As a result, the final day's schedule was reduced to two runs of the Aavisa stage that held up well to the heavy rains and remained dry.

Reflecting on his performance, Gill said: "I am very relieved as it was mentally a very taxing weekend. There were niggles with my car that went on forever, and I am happy to bring it back home safely. There were also extreme changes in conditions. One stage (MIC Track) was bone dry and the other (Aavisa) slushy yesterday, and today, it was the other way around when portions of the Track stage were under water. I had a tough time negotiating it, and no surprises that the Stage was later cancelled as there was no way the two-wheel drive cars behind us could have made it."

Provisional classifications: FIA-APRC (Asia Rally Cup): 1. Gaurav Gill / Aniruddha Rangnekar (01hr, 50mins, 23.0 secs); 2. Mana Pornsiricherd / Thanyaphat Meenil (01hr, 51 mins, 12.0 secs); 3. Amittrajit Ghosh / Ashwin Naik (01 hr, 58 mins, 44.0 secs).