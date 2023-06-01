BookMyShow roped in as ticketing partner for MotoGP Bharat; Registrations open, tickets to go on sale soon

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, the official and exclusive ticketing partners for the first ever MotoGP in India said, “We are glad to be able to begin this strategic partnership with MotoGP Bharat and start our journey together as the official and exclusive ticketing partner for the debut edition of the superbike Grand Prix in India. At BookMyShow, our aim has always been to enable access to and provide for unforgettable, entertainment experiences across the spectrum of sports, music, comedy, performances and beyond and bringing motorsport to India is a critical milestone in this journey for us. BookMyShow has always played an active role in the growth of Indian sports across formats & this strategic partnership is in line with that ambition to nurture and make accessible all forms of sport. We are excited about using our technological know-how effectively for our wide, loyal, digitally savvy consumer base to deliver an impeccable and seamless experience for Indian fans who are avid bike lovers, across the MotoGP Bharat journey with ticketing being the first step in this momentous ride for motorsport fans across the country.”



Expressing his resounding support to the India edition of the Championship, Akbar Ebrahim, President of The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), said "The FMSCI would like to congratulate Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd (Indian Promoter), Dorna (Promoter & Rights Holder for the FIM World MotoGP Championship) & the FIM (World Governing Body for 2W Motorsport ) for concluding the agreement to run a round of the FIM World MotoGP Championship in India in September 2023. The FMSCI would also like to wish Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd the very best for the opening of the ticket registrations for the event and wish them all success."



BookMyShow, renowned for its reach and partnership with some of the biggest sports events in the country, is the largest entertainment and ticketing platform in India that offers a wide array of events across various entertainment genres, including sports, music, movies, performance, and more. Their exclusive partnership with FairStreet Sports marks a significant milestone for India’s motorsport industry as both organisations join forces to enhance the thrilling spectacle of MotoGP for fans across the country.





