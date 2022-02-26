Biker Hemanth Muddappa star attraction on final day of National Drag Racing

Multiple-time national champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing will be the cynosure of all eyes when the third and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship concludes its 2021 season at the Madras Motorsports Race Track on Sunday.

With one hand on the coveted trophy in the premier 1051cc and above class, the Bengaluru-based Kodava star is in line for his ninth Indian national title. The current holder of the national record in both the top-two classes, including the 851 to 1050cc class, Muddappa has set a new track record for the quarter mile in the second round and it is winner takes it all in the 850 class as Hyderabad's Md Riyaz and Mudappa are tied on 43 points each.

The third and final round of the @MMSCChennai @fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2021 will be held this weekend at the #MMRT.#MMSC #FMSCI pic.twitter.com/RwcqCFU0nn — FMSCI (@fmsci) February 25, 2022

Aptly nicknamed 'LighteningR1', the Bengaluru biker is all set to display his wares on a Suzuki Hayabusa in the Super Sport Indian class for the Super bikes above 1051cc that has attracted a record number of entries for the final round.



"We have worked hard for this day throughout the year and it is time to deliver for the commitment and the dedication put in by every member of my team. I am looking forward to the event to close the year on a high," said Muddappa, who has garnered a hat-trick of titles in the premier overall class among the nine national titles he won in different classes.

On Saturday in the 2stroke races, Abdul Shaikh won the final round in the up to 165cc class while R Madhan Kumar bagged the upto 130cc category. The 24-year Lani Zena Fernandes from Puducherry won the final round in the 4-stroke up to 165cc girls final to clinch her maiden girls championship crown.