'It never feels too fast': 10-year-old Atiqa Mir hopes to emulate Max Verstappen

For most people, the thought of hurtling down a race track at 115 km/h would induce fear. But not for 10-year-old Atiqa.

"It never feels like, 'Oh, this is too fast.' You always want to go faster," Atiqa started speaking, her voice brimming with excitement.

"I think the highest speed I've ever reached was around 115 km/h. But I never get scared. Never," she added.

That fearless nature is what has made her a standout talent on the karting circuit.

At just 10 years old, Atiqa Mir has already made history.

The young karting sensation from Jammu and Kashmir recently became the first Indian and Asian driver to be signed by the Formula 1 Academy for its Discover Your Drive (DYD) program.

In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, Atiqa opens up about her journey, her love for speed, and her burning dream of becoming a Formula One driver — just like Max Verstappen.

Racing pedigree and an early start

When one speaks to Atiqa Mir, her confidence is palpable.

It's the kind of confidence you expect from a seasoned athlete, not a 10-year-old still balancing school and racing.

But perhaps it's in her blood.

"My inspiration was my father," Atiqa stated.

"He was India's first national karting champion and Formula Asia vice-champion. He gave me a lap time to beat, and when I did, he took me to the National Karting Championship of UAE."

It was during one of these early races in the bambino category (for children aged 5 to 8) that Atiqa realised she had the talent to compete – and win.

Encouraged by her father, she pushed herself harder. "He gave me another lap time to beat. I did it in one or two sessions. Then he said, 'I'm sure you can make it to Formula One.' That day changed everything for me."

The mindset of a champion

Whether she’s starting from pole position or fighting her way up from P9, Atiqa’s racing instinct remains sharp.

"If I'm starting from pole, I prefer to lead the whole race," she said. "But if I'm starting from third or fourth, I like to be P2 and then overtake on the last lap. It feels more satisfying that way."

Despite her blistering speed on the track, Atiqa admits that nerves are still a part of the game.

"Even if you've driven a thousand races on the same track, you're still gonna be nervous," she said. "So I do breathing exercises, and I draw out the track. If I'm starting on the inside row, I draw what I have to do. It's the same if I'm starting on the outside. It helps me visualise the race."

Her mental preparation, combined with sheer driving talent, has already led her to six race victories. But it's her historic win in France that she remembers most fondly.

"It was at RMCIT, and I was the first female ever to win there," she beamed with pride. "I started from ninth or tenth place and ended up winning. That was a really proud moment for my team and my country."

The Formula 1 dream

The highlight of Atiqa’s career so far came recently when Formula 1 Academy offered her a place in their prestigious Discover Your Drive (DYD) program – a first for any Indian or Asian driver.

It’s a pathway designed to identify and nurture young female racing talent, with the eventual aim of promoting women in motorsport.

"Only three girls from each category get picked, and I’m so proud to be one of them," she says. "I’ll get a new race suit, gloves, and a lot of support. It feels amazing."

Her ultimate dream? To become a Formula One driver like Max Verstappen.

"I want to be like Max because he wins everything," she said. "Even when his car wasn't perfect, he still drove it to victory. I want to win World Championships and get pole positions – just like him, maybe even better."

A sacrifice-filled journey

Life as a young racing prodigy comes with its fair share of sacrifices.

Atiqa has already given up her favorite foods, like ice cream and fast food, to maintain peak physical fitness.

"I can only eat McDonald's when I do a really good job," she giggled.

Her days are intense, starting early with workouts, two hours of simulator training in the morning, followed by schoolwork and then another two hours of training in the evening. Even at such a young age, Atiqa understands the discipline required to make it to the top.

"It’s a lot of hard work and travel," she admits. "But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to reach Formula One."

With six race victories, a historic signing with Formula 1 Academy, and a fearless racing mindset, Atiqa Mir’s journey is just beginning.

But the goal is crystal clear – she wants to make it to Formula One, and she’s on the right track.

As she signs off from the interview, you can’t help but feel you’ve just spoken to a future racing superstar.

When asked if there’s anything she’s afraid of, her response is characteristically bold.

"Scared? Never. I just want to go faster."