Motorsport
India's Akbar Ebrahim nominated as president of FIA's International Karting Commission
He is the first Indian ever to be elevated to this prestigious position
FMSCI chief Akbar Ebrahim has been nominated as the president of FIA's International Karting Commission (CIK). As president of the CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting), Ebrahim will also get a seat on the FIA World Motor Sports Council.
He is the first Indian ever to be elevated to this prestigious position. "I am aware that this is a huge responsibility and I shall strive to the best of my ability to do justice to the position, the CIK, the FIA and the global karting community," Ebrahim said in a release.
"As a team, we will focus on further strengthening the top end of the karting pyramid and at the same time will lay a lot of emphasis on broad basing the sport at all regional, national and grass root levels."
The Commission Internationale de Karting ( CIK ) is the international sanctioning body for kart racing and consists of 37 members across the globe. UK's John Ryan has also been nominated as the vice-president of the Commission.