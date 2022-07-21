Aishwarya Pissay wins the Coimbatore National Rally Championship 2W

India's leading female motorcycle rider, Aishwarya Pissay maintains dominance in Group "B" Ladies Class while Syed Asif Ali wins Group "B" Scooters up to 210 cc category, organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club.



Aishwarya, won all three stages in the Rally of Coimbatore with a commanding lead and garnered 25 points, making it a total of 50 points this season.

The 2019 FIM World Cup Champion in the ladies class put a commanding performance that saw her win the 3rd round of the INRC.

The 26-year lanky World Cupper, dominated the difficult terrain to win Rally de Mangaluru with deft control of the bike and then stuck to her position as a team player and protected her top-ranking despite not taking part in the next round, and has proved herself once again.

"I compete against myself and clocking the 'best time' is my only target," said the team player, who as defending champion is keen to extend her winning streak to another year.

"When you have the pace and a solid team to back you up, there is no need to take undue risks," said the 2019 World Cup winner, with safety in mind.

"The speedy terrain at the Kethanoor windmill farms, had challenges with a lot of pebbles and stones which made the course very slippery. Thanks to my Apache RTR 200, a lean mean machine that helped me tackle every challenge that came my way," she added.

Aishwarya is gearing up for her next race Spain Baja this weekend in Spain on the 22-24 July 2022.

Aishwarya began her biking career in late 2016, entered into the record books with a Road Racing National Title, the TVS One-make Championship and several cross-country rally championships at Madras Motor Racetrack and in cross country rallies.