Father's interest, son's passion: 12-year-old biker Shreyas on track to make it big

More often than not, a child takes after their parent's profession, either willingly, or unwillingly. In 12-year-old bike racer Shreyas Hareesh's case, it's mostly the former, with some impetus provided by his father.



"I used to follow MotoGP a lot because of my intrinsic interest in racing, but our parents could never afford the sport," recalled Hareesh Parandhaman, young Shreyas' father. "In a way, yes (on living his dreams through his son), but Shreyas knew where he wanted to be by age 7-8. It was because of his determination," he said on his son's career path, which mirrors his own interests.

A young Shreyas training with his father

While Parandhaman believes that forcing his own dream onto his son wouldn't have been fruitful, his fondness for the sport has helped the to-be-teenager in some ways.

"One of my friends had bought a bike for his son to teach him. Out of the blue, he called me and asked both of us to join in on their training session," the father remembered his son's first time riding a bike. Once Shreyas' riding skills had become more apparent, an interesting question was thrown at the child by the father, "Do you want to be an India champion or a World champion?" The wide-eyed youngster chose the latter, and as they say, the rest is history. Rubbing shoulders with the best "I always enjoyed riding on my father's RD350 (Yamaha), and then enjoyed riding my bicycles and motorcycles a lot," said a very straight-faced Shreyas to The Bridge on what made him gravitate towards this unique sport.

Shreyas with his father on the very Yamaha RD350 bike

Earlier this month, the sixth-grader created history after he became the first Indian to reach a World Championship final in two-wheel racing after he appeared at the MiniGP World finals in Spain.