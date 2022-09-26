10 things to know about Aishwarya Pissay in Big Boss Kannada

Ace Indian motorcyclist Aishwarya Pissay is a part of the ongoing Big Boss Kannada Season 9. Here are 10 things you should know about Aishwarya Pissay.

What is Aishwarya Pissay's birthdate?

Aishwarya Pissay's birthdate is 14th August 1995.

How old is Aishwarya Pissay?

Aishwarya Pissay is 27-year-old.

Where does Aishwarya Pissay hail from?

Aishwarya Pissay hails from Bangalore, Karnataka.

What was Aishwarya Pissay's childhood like?

Aishwarya Pissay had a rough childhood as her parents separated early on.

What is Aishwarya Pissay's educational background?

Aishwarya Pissay was not always good with studies and even flunked her 12th grade exams. She was even thrown out of her house for the same by her father.

How did Aishwarya Pissay get into racing?

Aishwarya Pissay started off with riding her brother's bike during weekends, before landing up on a TV show travelling from Rann of Kutch to Cherapunji in 24 days. One of her friends then suggested to take up racing.

When did Aishwarya Pissay take up racing?

Aishwarya Pissay took up racing in 2015 after joining the Apex Racing Academy.

When did Aishwarya Pissay compete in her first race?

Aishwarya Pissay competed in her first race in 2016.

When did Aishwarya Pissay first represent India?

Aishwarya Pissay first represented India during the 2016 Asian Road Racing Cup in Taiwan and Thailand. She finished fourth in Taiwan and third in Thailand.

What is Aishwarya Pissay's biggest achievement?

Aishwarya Pissay is the first Indian ever to win a world title in motorsports. She won the FIM World Cup in Hungary in 2019.





Aishwarya Pissay is a contestant at Big Boss Kannada season 9. You can catch the show in Colors Kannada and OTT platform Voot.