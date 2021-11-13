Mohammedan SC reach finals of the first-ever Indian futsal club championship

Mohammedan SC wrote their name in history when they successfully reached the finals of the ongoing 2021 Futsal Club Championship. The capital city of New Delhi is playing host to the tournament organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The fixtures are taking place at the iconic Indira Gandhi Arena, one of New Delhi's finest indoor stadiums.



Mohammedan SC booked their place in the final after defeating Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the semi-final encounter. The tournament began on 5 November 2021 with 16 teams participating for the ultimate glory in the inaugural tournament. Futsal is the indoor version of football which involves five players per side on a smaller indoor pitch made of wood or a synthetic hard court. The gameplay is quick, involves a lot of trickery and composure.

As aforementioned, 16 teams took part in the competition and were divided into four groups with four teams in each. The Black Panthers were part of Group A alongside teams like Super Strikers FC, Baroda FC, and Chanmari Zothan. Mohammedan SC won all three of their group games and secured a place in the knockout stages by winning their group.



A clash with Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals saw the outfit win by a 2-0 scoreline. BFC on the other hand won their Group B against the likes of SC Goa, Speed Force FC, and Kuppuraj FC. Jayesh Sutar and Sandesh Malpote got on the scoresheet to guide the outfit into the finals after a close contest. The Kolkata-based club will either face Delhi FC or Mangala Club in the final of the tournament.



Delhi FC are strong favorites to make it to the finals who are also buoyed by the fact they are the home team. The outfit has been scoring goals for fun in the tournament and the final will be a very interesting contest. They managed 44 goals in the group stages, most by any outfit at the tournament.



All eyes will be on the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in the IG Arena on 13th November 2021 for the final contest to decide the winner of the first-ever Futsal Club Championship.