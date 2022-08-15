MMA: Ritu Phogat to fight Singapore's Tiffany Teo on September 29

Ace Indian fighter, Ritu Phogat, is all set to return to the ring next month. The 28-year-old will face off against former ONE World Title Challenger Tiffany Teo of Singapore in a ONE 161 clash on 29th September.

"I am thrilled to be back in the fighting ring and am eagerly looking forward to my match with Tiffany Teo. My long break has helped me to fully recover and I feel that I'm stronger than ever before and ready to crush my opponent," Phogat was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Ritu Phogat was last seen in action during the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix last year.

Interestingly, Tiffany Teo had earlier this year expressed her desire to fight Ritu Phogat.

"I would love to (fight Ritu Phogat). I think that would be a great matchup. I think (in terms of grappling) we're pretty much on par," Teo had then said.













