Ritu Phogat to take on USA's Bi Nguyen on Saturday

In what will be her first fight of the year 2021, the MMA fighter Ritu Phogat will take on United States of America's Bi Nguyen tomorrow with her eyes firmly fixed on the title of World Champion.



Having signed with the ONE Championship in February 2019, Phogat currently holds a record of 4-0 in her Mixed Martial Art (MMA) career. The 27 year old Indian has been training in Singapore since February 2020 and has not returned to the country since.

The youngest sister of the Phogat family, Ritu would be eyeing her third straight Technical Knock Out (TKO) victory when she takes the ring tomorrow against Bi Nguyen who has a 5-6 win-loss record in professional career.

Ritu Phogat is READY to represent India at ONE: DANGAL! 🇮🇳 Will she score her third straight TKO win THIS SATURDAY against Bi Nguyen? @PhogatRitu #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/8kzSy51uW8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 14, 2021

This bout is a build-up to the ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix which is expected to start on 28th May 2021. The Grand Prix will have a total of eight fighters including Ritu Phogat pitted against each other, with the ultimate winner having the opportunity to challenge the current ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee of United States of America in November 2021.





