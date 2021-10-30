Ritu Phogat just 2 wins away from creating MMA history for India

Ritu Phogat has undoubtedly been one of India's finest MMA fighters in recent years. Her switch from the convenetional wrestling to UFC competitions raised a few eye brows a few years ago but this has turned out to be a brilliant career decision for her. The fighter is now just two wins away from becoming India's first MMA title holder ever.

🇮🇳 Ritu Phogat defeated Jenelyn Olsim of the Philippines in the semifinal of the Atomweight (52.2kg) Grand Prix.



She will take on Thailand's Stamp Fairtex on December 3 in the final, with the winner getting to compete for the One Championships Title.💪@PhogatRitu | #MMA pic.twitter.com/9gekeJPUOJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 30, 2021

As recently as yesterday Ritu Phogat defeated Jenelyn Olsim(5-3) of the Philippines to qualify for the final of the Atomweight Grand Prix. She managed to overcome the fixture change as well since her original opponent Itsuki Hirata withdrew from the match. This also shows Ritu's indomitable spirit and her will to persevere in any scenario and situation. As it stands, she will compete in the finals of the One Championships against Stamp Fairtex of Thailand on December 3rd. If she wins, she will move on to the title challenger and fight against Angela Lee of Canada.

She was quoted saying "The One Championship title is something I had dreamed about when I started my career in mixed martial arts. I've improved a lot as a fighter. I'll work hard for the final. In the ring I'm not afraid of who I have to face,". The 27- year old is surely living her dream now and seems to be going from strength to strength with every bout.