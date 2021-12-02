Ritu Phogat Grand Prix Championship Final: When and Where to watch

Well-known Indian wrestling champion, Ritu Phogat who has also made her name known in the mixed martial arts world, will face off against Stamp Fairtex, in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS

The winner of this final will win the esteemed silver belt and also become the next World Title challenger for reigning atomweight queen "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

Nicknamed as "The Indian Tigress", if Ritu wins the final against Lee, she will become the first Indian woman to claim a Grand Prix belt.

🔥 Show your support for Wrestling Champion Ritu Phogat @PhogatRitu from the EVOLVE Fight Team as she steps into the @onechampionship cage for ONE: Winter Warriors this Friday, 3rd December! #EvolveMMA #IndianTigress pic.twitter.com/r8X6ktmRu3 — Evolve MMA (@EvolveMMA) December 2, 2021

Ritu Phogat said during a Virtual Media Day this week: "The ground is my strength. I want to pin my opponent down, and that's where I want to keep them. You can consider the match over should it reach the ground. [Stamp] is going to be facing 'The Indian Tigress' this time around, and the tigress is on the prowl. I'm going to unleash my strength and power on 3 December. So, watch out."



When is the final?

The match is set to be played on 3rd December 2021, at 5 pm IST.

Where will the final be played?

The final bout will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Where to watch?

The final match will be streamed live-streamed on Hotstar for the Indian fans.