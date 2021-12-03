Ritu Phogat Grand Prix Championships Final Live — Scores, Updates, Results, Blogs

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Ritu Phogat Grand Prix Championships Final!

Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is just a game away from winning the coveted silver belt and becoming the first Indian woman to win an MMA Grand Prix belt.

Well-known Indian wrestling champion, Ritu Phogat has also made her name known in the mixed martial arts world, in just two years. Ritu will face off against Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS. The winner of this final will win the esteemed silver belt and also become the next World Title challenger for reigning atomweight queen "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

Join us in cheering "The Indian Tigress" as she fights her way to claim the prestigious silver belt.