Puja Tomar becomes first Indian woman to sign a UFC contract

Indian MMA fighter Puja Tomar created history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to sign an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old took social media platform Instagram to announce her departure from Ayesha Shroff-owned MMA promotion Matrix Fight Night where she holds the strawweight title.

“Yesterday, with the blessings of Ayesha Shroff and MFN MMA, I signed my UFC contract and became the first Indian female fighter to enter the UFC. Today marks a moment in history where a young girl from UP Budhana-Bijrol can turn her dream into reality. As an MFN strawweight champ, I want to thank Ayesha (Shroff), Krishna (Shroff), and the whole MFN team for helping me achieve this dream,” Puja wrote in her post on Instagram.

She also sent a message to the UFC fighters saying, "To the UFC, and all my future opponents. Know that we fighters from India are both fierce and strong, and know that we will never give up in the face of danger. Know that I give my word today, that I will show you the strength of our people, FOR my people. We are coming, I am coming, and I have my whole country behind me."

Puja, who started as a Wushu player, is a five-time national Wushu Champion and started her MMA career with Super Fight League and then played in South Asia's leading promotion One Championship.

She left ONE championship after a torrid run of four losses and joined Indian promotion Matrix Fight Night in 2021. Puja won four consecutive bouts in MFN and will vacant the title of Strawweight with an overall pro record of 8-4. Her latest win came against Russia's Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 in July.

Earlier this year, MFN veteran Anshul Jubli became the first-ever Indian to sign for UFC by winning the Road to UFC event and will fight for the first time on Saturday.