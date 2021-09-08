MMA fighters like us should also be considered for national sports awards — Ritu Phogat

Former Indian wrestler, who took up Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Ritu Phogat, on Tuesday has urged the government of India to help promoting MMA in the country by suggesting that the players should also be considered for sports awards like Arjuna.



The daughter of the legendary Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, Ritu told IANS, "We also play for our nation… we also represent India. And I am not demanding anything here for myself, but it is for the youngsters who are opting for a career in this sport."



She added, "Government should promote and support it as it is now gaining popularity among the masses. Sports awards like Arjuna would definitely help us in a big way. There should be a proper recognised body (federation) of MMA in India like other sports have. We have a lot of talent in India, who are willing to join the sport. There should be a proper telecast of our bouts also so that people can watch it."