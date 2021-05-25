MMA Fighter Arjan Bhullar shares a throwback video of his father fighting in a Dangal

Arjan Bhullar became the first Indian origin fighter to win a major Mixed Martial Art (MMA) title when he clinched the ONE Championship Heavyweight title a couple of weeks back. The 35-year-old defeated five-time champion, Brendon Vera, by a Technical Knock Out (TKO) to be crowned champion.



Besides, Arjan also holds the record of being the first-ever Indian origin fighter to win a bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and has also represented Canada at the 2012 London Olympics in the sport of wrestling.

When your childhood is spent watching your dad train and compete and live right you get hard wired to do the same. We've been winning #Dangals for a little bit now💯✊🏾🙏🏾 #father #son #KingOfTheDangal #TeamBhullar #OneBillionStrong pic.twitter.com/cjstA4woCJ

Though he is a Canadian citizen, Arjan has become a star in India after his ONE Championship title win, due to his Indian origin.



The Heavyweight World Champion recently shared a video of his father fighting in a traditional Dangal through this twitter account.

Arjan captioned the video, "When your childhood is spent watching your dad train and compete and live right you get hard-wired to do the same. We've been winning #Dangals for a little bit now."

In the video, the senior Bhullar can be seen walking back after winning about at a Dangal.