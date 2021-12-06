Karnataka introduces martial arts training for girls in 300 residential schools

The Karnataka state government has introduced martial art training for girls in around 300 residential schools and pre-university colleges in the state. This move is taken in a bid to provide self-defence training to girls, The Hindu reported.



As per reports, at least ten schools in each district have been identified for kickstarting the campaign. The students are expected to be trained in various martial art forms like Taekwondo, Judo and Karate. The training program has already begun in multiple schools run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS).

The martial arts instructors working with the programme would paid INR. 500 per class, along with an allowance of INR. 100 for travelling expenses.

The KREIS also announced that in order to ensure that the sessions are conducted in an effective manner, the schools would be needed to upload photographs, videographs and attendance of each session on social media tools like Whatsapp, which will be monitored by the central office of KREIS.