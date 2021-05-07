Internet sensation 'Warrior Aaji' back on streets to support her family

The 85 year old Shantabai Pawar aka Warrior Aaji from Pune, who broke the internet last year with her martial art skills, is back to the streets to support her family.



Shantabai rose to instant fame during the nationwide lockdown last year, when her baton twirling skills went viral on social media. She had then explained as to how she has been doing this on the streets since she was 8 years old to earn for her family.

This Mataji From Pune Is 75Years Old, She Shows Her Lathi Skills On The Roads Of Pune For Her Survival.



Even During This Lockdown And Pandemic She Is Forced To Do It As It Seems She Don't Have Any Other Source Other Than This Art.



If Anyone Knows About Her Plz Let Us Know.

Quite quickly dubbed as the Warrior Aaji or Warrior Grandmother by the netizens, Shantabai was helped with financial aids by quite a few celebrities from the country.

In fact, Warrior Aaji even went on to open her own Martial Art classes to teach Lathi Kathi to children, thanks to the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. She was even awarded by the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on the occasion of International Women's Day in March 2021.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques .

But, things seem to have gone south once again for the Warrior Aaji. According to reports, she is yet again back to streets to support and feed her family.

In a video posted by the Indian Express twitter account Shantabai can be seen narrating her ordeal. She can be seen explaining how not having any money has forced her to the streets yet again to feed her family. "I have a bank account, but there is no money in it. Then how will I not be on the road? How will I take care of my kids?," she can be heard saying.

