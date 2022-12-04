MMA
India and Martial Arts: Systems, Traditions and Standings
A look at the various styles of martial arts across the globe and India's stature in them.
Martial arts are forms of combat that vary in intent — such as self-defense, military or law enforcement, competitions, health or spirituality-oriented, entertainment, and are deeply rooted in a nation's intangible cultural heritage.
Let us take a look at the various globally significant martial art forms and India's relationship with them:
#1 JUDO
#2 TAEKWONDO
Master Puran Andrew Gurung introduced taekwondo to India upon returning from Hong Kong in 1974. The Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) was formed in 1976. Taekwondo practitioners representing India include Latika Bhandari, Surendra Bhandari, Rodali Barua, Kashish Malik, Atul Raghav, Aman Kumar, etc. So far, India has secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games.
#3 KARATE
#4 PENCAK SILAT
#5 JIU JITSU
Jiu-Jitsu is a self defense martial art and combat sport involving grappling, ground fighting and submission holds. This system of close combat that can be used in a defensive or offensive manner to kill or subdue one or more opponents. Developed in 17th century Japan, the art inspired many subsets of combat sports and martial arts such as judo, mixed martial arts (MMA), etc.
Although it originated in Japan, the most famous form is the Brazilian Ju-Jitsu (BJJ). The Ju-Jitsu association of India (JAI) is a non-profit amateur national sports organization dedicated to the development and propagation of the Asian Olympic Sport.
#6 KURASH
#7 WUSHU
Wushu, more commonly known as Kung Fu is a hard and soft complete martial art, as well as a full-contact combat sport. Wushu, the Chinese term for "martial arts" is an official event at the Asian Games, East Asian Youth Games, Southeast Asian Games, World Combat Games and in other multi-sport events across the globe.
Established in 1989 by Anand Kacker, Wushu Association of India is the governing body of Wushu in India. It is a member of the International Wushu Federation, Indian Olympic Association, Wushu Federation of Asia, and the South Asian Wushu Federation. India has secured 9 Medals (1S,8B) in the event at the Asian Games so far.
#8 MUAY THAI
Muay Thai, or Thai Boxing is a combat sport using stand-up striking and clinching techniques. Known as the "art of eight limbs", it is characterized by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins. It became widespread internationally in the late 20th-early 21st century, and a practitioner of the sport is known as nak muay.
India's medal tally at International events are as follows: Senior World Championships (1 silver, 2 bronze), World Youth Championships (3 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze), Asian Championship (2 gold, 3 silver, 13 bronze) and Virtual World Championship (7 bronze).
#9 KICKBOXING
Kickboxing, as the name suggests is a combat sport focuses on kicking and pushing. It is practiced for self-defense, general fitness and competition. It is considered to be a hybrid martial art formed from the combination of various traditional styles. Some styles of it include the above mentioned Karate, Muay Thai, Savate, and Sanda. The term originated in Japan around 1960s, and grew in popularity over the years.
The Kickboxing Federation of India, however came into existence only in 2008. Numerous medals at various national events (Senior Nationals, Junior Nationals, Sub-Junior Nationals) and 27 Medals (6 gold, 13 silver, 8 bronze) at international events ( Events by World Kickboxing Federation) have been secured. Notable sportspersons in Kickboxing include - Tajamul Islam, Daleet Kaur, etc.
#10 SAMBO
Sambo is a Russian martial art and an internationally recognized combat sport, as well as a recognized style of amateur wrestling alongside Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling in the UWW. World Sambo Championships, and FIAS World Cup are certain global competitions. Although Sambo came to India almost 25 years ago, the number of international participants is low.
#11 VOVINAM
The Vietnamese martial art of Vovinam was founded in 1938. It involves the utilization of hands, elbows, legs, knees, and weapons (swords, knives, chisels, claws, and fans). Since 2002, Vovinam World Championships have been held. Interestingly, Vovinam already has a presence in India.
The Vovinam Association of India was founded in 2009, has been included in school games, and has organized 5 national championships. Because of its grappling techniques and weapon use, it is thought to be best suited for female self-defense training.
Other notable mentions include Sanda and Kungfu (Originated in China), Sumo Wrestling and Aikido (From Japan) and Hapkido (From Korea). The article has steered clear of Boxing, Wrestling and Fencing as the above 3 fall under the category of mainstream martial arts.