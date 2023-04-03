Bollywood actress Preeti Jhangiani appointed as the Chairperson of MMA India Federation's women's commission

Mixed Martial Arts Federation MMA India made a landmark announcement at the MMA India Annual General Meeting. Bollywood actress Mrs Preeti Jhangiani was appointed as the chairperson of the MMA India women’s commission.



The MMA India federation also held a general body meeting for electing the executive committee for a period of four-years. Mr Sharif Mohammad Bapu was appointed as the president of the MMA India Federation. Mr Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar was elected as the Vice President of the federation.

The appointment of Mrs Preeti Jhangiani as the chairperson of the women’s commission of the federation will help with the further advancement of women's MMA in India.

“We have to have more women athletes. We have to help women athletes in any way. They have a lot of responsibilities on them and we want to take those responsibilities off their shoulders, so they can concentrate on the sport; whether it’s financial, home pressure or any other thing we can help them with. So thank you for trusting me and I will try my level best to help bring more women in this field and I hope to work alongside the federation to accomplish these goals,” Mrs Preeti Jhangiani said after her appointment.

Mrs Preeti Jhangiani further added that she wants to bridge the gap between the female athletes and the federation.

“Many times the female athletes feel that they cannot go to the federation. A female athlete should always feel free to tell the federation about her problems and we as federation should be able to solve those problems to the best of our abilities and ensure that the female athlete should never have to face those problems again,” she said.

Devendra Singh Tomar, who is the Associate Vice President hockey India and President Association of Mixed Martial Arts Madhya Pradesh was also appointed as the vice president of the MMA India Federation.

“All the people present here have played their own part in growing the sport. In my opinion, the district associations also play a big part in growing the sport. When the district association works diligently in promoting the sport, only then do we see the respective states doing well in the nationals,” Mr Tomar said.

“We are also privileged to have Mrs Preeti Jhangiani join our federation as the chairperson of the MMA India Women’s commission. Her joining will help raise awareness amongst female athletes,” Mr Tomar concluded.

Here are the names of the executive committee.

1.) President: Sharif Mohammad Bapu.

2.) Secretary General: Prasad A Gaitonde

3.) Vice President: Ajay Marwah

4.) Vice President: Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar

5.) Treasurer: Radhika Jhaveri

6.) Joint Secretary: Nitin Singh

7.) Joint Secretary: Shaik Khalid

8.) Executive Board Member: Kevin Alfred David

9.) Executive Board Member: Varsha R Easwaran 10.) Executive Board Member: Vikas Sharma

11.) Executive Board Member: Samuel Lalrozama

Disclaimer: Preeti Jhangiani is also the co-owner of ‘The MMA India Show / www.mmaindia.com‘