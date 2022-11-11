In pictures: Ritu Phogat gets married

Former wrestler and now MMA fighter Ritu Phogat tied the knot with partner Sachin Singh. Interestingly, the lovers met for the first time at Ritu's sister's house. Sachin was Babita Phogat's neighbour. Since then, their love story has been blossoming. Finally, their love has resulted in a beautiful marriage.

After shifting her focus to MMA from wrestling, Ritu had signed with a Singapore-based MMA organisation named EVOLVE MMA, which has the highest number of world champions on the planet.

She also boasts of a gold in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship as well as a silver at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships, which was a first at that time. So far, she has fought in 10 bouts in the ONE Championships where she has won seven of them and lost three.

For now, Phogat and family is in great spirits post the wedding ceremonies, as the pictures suggest. Take a look at the snapshots as posted on Ritu's twitter handle:

Haldi





Precious moments from the Haldi ceremony of my dear Ritu Phogat 💕💛💕@PhogatRitu pic.twitter.com/QRt8VkyhV3 — DILJOTT (@diljott) November 8, 2022

Mehendi





Wedding



I'm so lucky to be called your wife now and I can't wait to spend the rest of our life together ♾ I love you 💋❤️

it was a very magical and special day that I loved absolutely very second of it 🫶🏽🧿🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PcSc6y2XRA — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 10, 2022





You complete Me 🫶🏽🧿🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hzp3WrPZjO — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 11, 2022



