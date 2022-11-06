In pictures: Ritu Phogat to tie the knot on 8th November

India's star MMA Fighter Ritu Phogat, popularly known as 'The Indian Tigress', will tie the knot with beau Sachin Singh on November 8. Ritu Phogat will take eight rounds instead of seven in her marriage. She will take the eighth round for the 'Save the daughter' campaign.

On Saturday (November 5), Ritu uploaded four photos on social media in which she is sitting on the Tel-Ban ritual. In the Tel-Ban ritual, the married girl is applied by her married sisters and aunt to oil and turmeric.



Interestingly, the lovers met for the first time at Ritu's sister's house. Sachin was Babita Phogat's neighbour. Since then, their love story has been blossoming. Sangeeta's brother Dushyant Phogat has said that the preparations for Ritu's marriage are going on.

The ceremony of Sangeeta's baan was performed in her village Balali. In this ceremony, his elder sister Dangal girl Geeta-Babita and Sangeeta Phogat also reached. Father Mahabir Pehalwan told that after Geeta, Babita and Sangeeta, his youngest daughter Ritu will also take the eighth round and will continue this tradition.

