MMA star Conor McGregor involved in physical altercation with rapper Kelly

The former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. As per reports, the duo had to be separated by the security present at the time of the incident as they almost exchanged blows.



Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 #VMAs #ConorMcGregor #MGK pic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021





The incident allegedly occurred at the red carpet when Kelly denied McGregor for a photo. Kelly is reported to have pushed the UFC star at this point and Mcgregor stumbled backwards and stumbled his drink.

This is said to have angered Conor McGregor, who threw his drink at Kelly and further escalated the situation with the securities forced to step in.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021





"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox," McGregor later said.



