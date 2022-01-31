Delhi's Chinmay Sharma breaks World Record for most backward lunges in a minute

A martial artist based out of Delhi, Chinmay Sharma, has set a new Guinness World Record for most backward lunges performed in a minute. This is Sharma's second successful world record attempt in three months.



The 21-year-old completed a total of 57 backward lunges in a minute, going past the previously set record of 53 set by Egypt's Ali Mounir.

"I came across this world record in September and decided to give it a try. To achieve this feat, I had to add two more routines to my usual training regimen – squats and deadlift," Chinmay tells The Bridge.

The record for most backward lunges was attempted on 23rd October 2021 by Sharma, and has been officially recognised now.

"I wrapped up my weight training for the attempt five days before attempting the record on 23rd October. I was able to perform 58 backward lunges in a minute, but the judge ruled one out," he rues.

Previously, Sharma had broken the world record of Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid's 'most full contact alternate elbow strikes in one minute' in July 2021.

With two World Records already in the bag, Chinmay Sharma is hungry for more. In the coming times, he is aiming to set a World Record for 'most full contact alternate elbow strikes in 3 minutes' – a record no one has been able to achieve so far.

"I will soon attempt the record for most alternate elbow strikes in 3 minutes. The standard set for this by Guinness World Record is 700, but no one has been able to achieve this. I want to be the first person to hit that mark."