Meet Chinmay Sharma – A martial artist who recently broke Pakistan's World Record

Martial arts in India is still in a very nascent stage. Though quite a lot of people get into various forms of martial arts in the country, a lot of them drop out as soon as they feel they have learnt enough for self-defence. This is how it has always been in India, with not many looking at martial arts as a professional sporting career.



However things seem to slowly changing and one of the names at the forefront during this change is the Delhi based, Chinmay Sharma. Aged 21, Sharma is a 'Tang Soo Do' or a Korean Karate practitioner. Tang Soo Do is a Korean martial art based on karate, subak and some northern Chinese martial art. Tang Soo Do is certainly not as popular as Karate, Taekwondo or Mixed Martial Art (MMA) in India, but Chinmay Sharma's achievements might just change it. Just a couple of months back in July 2021, Sharma broke a Guinness world record held by Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid – a feat that went largely unreported in media. Eyeing to break Rashid's record of 'Most full contact alternate elbow strikes in one minute', Chinmay not only emerged triumphant but did so in some style. He registered a total of 334 full contact elbow strikes, going past the Pakistani star's 292 which was set just a month before in June 2021.

Chinmay Sharma's World Record certificate awarded by Guinness





What makes this achievement even finer is the fact that Muhammad Rashid is nothing short of a martial art legend. He has more than 40 world records against his name and is a serial world record-setter.