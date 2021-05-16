Meet Arjan Bhullar – First Indian origin fighter to win a major MMA world title

Indian origin Mixed Martial Art (MMA) fighter Arjan Bhullar lifted the ONE Championship heavyweight title defeating Brendon Vera at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



The first-ever Indian origin fighter to win a major MMA world title, Arjan Bhullar came out all guns blazing in the second round to defeat five-time heavyweight champion, Brendon Vera.

Beginnings



Born in the city of Vancouver in Canada, Arjan Bhullar started wrestling at a young age. He represented the Simon Fraser University which was recognised by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) during his college days.

Bhullar, soon, made it to the Canadian National team and won a gold in Men's 120kg Freestyle at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in 2010 and represented the country at the 2012 London Games.

Besides, he had also won a bronze medal at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro and was the Canadian National Champion for five consecutive years from 2008 to 2012 in wrestling.

Entering MMA



