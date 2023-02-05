Anshul Jubli wins road to UFC Final; earns lightweight contract

In a landmark result for Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Anshul Jubli won the UFC Road to Final lightweight category on Sunday. He defeated Indonesia's Jeka Seragih in the final.

With this win, Jubli became only the second Indian to earn a UFC contract after Bharat Khandare did it for the first time back in 2017.

Anshul, who earned a bye in the first round after his opponent missed the weight check, was unstoppable in the final as he knocked out the Indonesian in just the second round of the fight.

"We have arrived. India is here. We are not stopping here and are going all the way to the top," the fighter said after the win.

Earlier, Jubli had defeated South Korea's Kyung Pyo Kim by a split decision in the semifinal.

The win against Jeka Seragih also means that Anshul Jubli continues his unbeaten streak across amateur and professional circuit.

The Indian is also on a 7-match winning streak in the Pro circuit.