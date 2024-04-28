TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024: World-class Athletes and a celebration of life

Bengaluru: At precisely 5.10am, well before the scorching Bengaluru sun could make its mark, over 28,000 runners answered the announcer’s call and sprinted off the starting point in sheer delight.

The 16th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru was flagged off here on Sunday morning with a new route testing runners from around the country and the globe.

While the Sree Kanteerava Stadium has traditionally been the focal point for the event, this time around, the event began at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and culminated at the Army Public School – the finish-point.

A major highlight of the new course came was a lap around the scenic Ulsoor Lake.

Elite runners scorch the track

Like always, the field comprised of elite runners from across the country and overseas. Kenya, true to its distance-running prowess, fielded a strong men’s and women’s contingent.

Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait walked in as favourites and true to their billing, emerged victorious in the Elite Men and Elite Women categories.

UNSTOPPABLE! 🤯👏



Peter Mwaniki wins the International Elite Men’s 10K race category with an unbelievable time of 00:28:15* 🥇



*Provisional Timing #TCSW10K #EndendiguBengaluru pic.twitter.com/sXnmSu08iV — tcsw10k (@TCSWorld10K) April 28, 2024

While the former clocked 00:28:15, Kasait crossed the finish line at an impressive mark of 00:30:56. Both pocketed $26,000 each in prize money. Meanwhile, the Indian runners put on a show of strength as well.



CHAMPION!!!🥇



Lilian Kasait wins the International Elite Women 10K category at the #TCSW10K with an incredible time of 00:30:56* 🤯



*Provisonal Timing #EndendiguBengaluru pic.twitter.com/G9TZZTyiL8 — tcsw10k (@TCSWorld10K) April 28, 2024

Kiran Matre clocked 00:29:32 and Sanjivani Jadhav finished with a timing of 00:34:03 to win the Indian Elite Men and Indian Elite Women categories respectively.



MAN OF THE MOMENT! 🥳🥇



With a provisional timing of 00:29:32, Kiran Matre WINS the #TCSW10K Indian Elite Men category! 👏#EndendiguBengaluru pic.twitter.com/hcIPUSqZf5 — tcsw10k (@TCSWorld10K) April 28, 2024

Both Indian runners took home INR. 2,75,000 each.

WINNER! 🏆 😍



Sanjivani Jadhav aces the Indian elite women 10K category at the #TCSW10K with a superb timing of 00:34:03* 💪👌



*Provisional Timing#EndendiguBengaluru pic.twitter.com/HvUohRq8Vv — tcsw10k (@TCSWorld10K) April 28, 2024

A celebration run



Competition aside, The TCS World 10K Bengaluru has always been a coming together of the running-community in the city.

For some, like Shajan Samuel, the event is a celebration of an enduring weight-loss and fitness journey.

For others, it is an opportunity to defy odds and inspire at the same time. At 97-years of age, Dattatreya NS thrilled onlookers as he attacked the course with a beaming smile.

Age is just a number!😍



We’re all set to start the Open 10K with our very own 97 year old runner Dattatreya NS along with his son! 💪#TCSW10K #EndendiguBengaluru pic.twitter.com/alMgHux8iu — tcsw10k (@TCSWorld10K) April 27, 2024

Similarly, several visually challenged runners completed the course with the aide of guide-runners. Likewise, physically challenged participants brandished their walking sticks and displayed their wheelchairs with pride as they made their way across the 2.6km course in the ‘Champions with Disability’ category.



What’s more, with the organisers continuing the tradition of the 5.5km ‘Majja Run’, thousands jogged along in delight with friends and family in tow while soaking in the warm summer morning.

And when the dust settled, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024 was yet another display of the passion for running and a celebration of life that constantly exudes from this bustling metropolis.