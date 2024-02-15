Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon to kick off on February 18

Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon is scheduled to kick off on February 18, 2024. The event is exclusively for qualified participants.

Increasingly, Indian running enthusiasts are traversing the globe to partake in the renowned Six World Major Marathons, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Berlin, Tokyo, and London.

However, gaining entry to these esteemed events typically demands qualifying times achieved in other certified races, leaving a gap for competitive runners within the Indian marathon circuit.

Hence, Under Armour made it mandatory for participants to qualify for the main event.

Commenting on the race, Vikas Singh, race organizer and CEO of India Running, a premium running and running technology company said, "The Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon solely focuses on performance and is meticulously designed to provide every essential support for long-distance runners. With our commitment to excellence and support from Under Armour, we aim to elevate this marathon into a premier qualifier for the esteemed World Major Marathons, not just within India but across the entire Asia-Pacific region in the years to come.”



Speaking on the partnership Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics (exclusive licensee & distributor for Under Armour in India) said, “The Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon embodies the spirit of pushing boundaries and striving for excellence, values that resonate deeply with Under Armour. We believe in empowering athletes to achieve their personal bests, and the Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon is poised to do just that. We look forward to witnessing the profound impact of this race, not only within India but also on the global running stage.”

