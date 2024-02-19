Elevating Indian Marathons to Global Heights, UACFM Reshapes faster running in India

New Delhi: The inaugural Under Armour Chandigarh Fast Marathon concluded today, marking a marking a significant milestone in the world of competitive running. Conceived with a clear emphasis on performance and achieving faster timings, this event provided participants with a platform to qualify for the prestigious World Marathon Majors.

Hailing from 18 different cities across India, runners converged upon Chandigarh for an exhilarating weekend of athletic prowess. With entry restricted to qualified participants, who had to demonstrate their past performance data for consideration, the race witnessed a remarkable display of personal bests among its participants.

Beyond its athletic significance, the marathon also served as a catalyst for tourism, attracting visitors from far and wide to experience the charm and hospitality of Chandigarh. From exploring the city's vibrant markets to indulging in its rich cultural heritage, participants departed with fond memories of their time spent amidst its grandeur.

The unwavering support of the government, coupled with the collaborative efforts of the police and administration, ensured the seamless execution of the event. With plans for the marathon to become an annual fixture on the third Sunday of February, organizers are optimistic about its potential to emerge as a premier World Marathon Major qualifier in the Asia Pacific region.