Tigist Ketema sets new world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai

Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema created a new world record by emerging as the fastest marathon runner on debut in Dubai on Sunday, cutting down more than a minute off the course record.



Ketema clocked 2:16:07s to become the eighth fastest woman in marathon history as she claimed the gold medal. She also broke the Dubai course record by 61 seconds.

A former African Under 20 World Championships gold medallist in the 800m, Ketema established herself as a long-distance running prospect by winning the Great Ethiopian Run 10km race in 2022.

Just 18 months ago, her time would have also been an Ethiopian record, but she now sits third on her country’s all-time list behind world record-holder Tigist Assefa and world champion Amane Beriso.

Ketema's fellow countrywomen Ruti Aga and defending champion Dera Dida took second and third places with 2:18:09s and 2:19:29s respectively. Fourth-placed German Melat Kejeta, returning from a maternity break, clocked 2:21:47s.

Meanwhile, Gobena led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium in the men’s race. Prior to his Dubai victory, Gobena’s best performance was a third-place finish at the Delhi Half Marathon three months ago, but the U20 athlete made a name for himself by winning in Dubai in 2:05:01s.

Compatriots Lemi Dumecha and Dejene Megersa, another debutant, followed in second and third spots with 2:05:20s and 2:05:42s.