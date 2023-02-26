Three runners book berth for Asian Games at New Delhi Marathon

Three Indian marathon runners booked their berth for Asian Games after crossing the qualification mark at New Delhi Marathon.

Man Singh, Belliappa AB, and Karthik Kumar booked their berth for Hangzhou Asian Games and clinched the podium positions in the Apollo Tyres New Delhi National Marathon on Sunday.

All three went under the qualifying mark of 2 hours and 15 minutes in an exciting run that went down to the wire much to the delight of cheering fans.

Man Singh registered his personal best by clocking 2:14.13 and broke his previous best of 2:16:58 which he clocked last month. Belliappa AB was breathing down the neck of Man Singh till the last moment and he recorded a time of 2:14.15 to qualify for Asian Games and finish second here.

Karthik Kumar clocked 2:14.19 to win the bronze medal and book his berth for the Asian Games.

In Women's category, Jyoti Singh Gawate defended her title and took home gold medal but she failed to qualify for the Asian Games by six minutes. Jyoti clocked 2:53.04 while the target for Women was 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Ashvini Jadhav (2:53:06) and Jigmet Dolma (2:56:41) took the other two positions on the podium.

RESULTS

Marathon (Elite):



Men: 1. Man Singh (2:14.13); 2. Belliappa AB (2:14.15); 3. Karthik Kumar (2:14.19)



Women: 1. Jyoti Gawate (2:53:04); 2. Ashvini Jadhav (2:53:06); 3. Jigmet Dolma (2:56:41).

Half Marathon:



Men: 1. Kiran Matre (1:05.57); 2. Nano Guta (1:06.03); 3. Tirtha Pun (1:06.21)



Women: 1. Neetu Kumari (1:17.14); 2. Bisle Bikaye (1:18.26); 3. Ujala Ujala (1:21.31)

10K:



Men: 1. Rishipal Singh (0:32.56); 2. Abdisa Wolde (0:32.57); 3. Sunny Kumar (0:34.14)



Women: 1. Ekta Rawat (0:38.12); 2. Rozi (0:38.13); 3. Priti Priti (0:39.22)



