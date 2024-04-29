TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024: A Wrong Turn And The Missing Pacemaker

At the break of dawn on a warm Sunday, over 28,000 runners congregated at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground to partake in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024.

From sprightly toddlers to spirited seniors, age proved no barrier as participants turned up in the shared pursuit of running.

Motivations varied, with some championing a cause and others sprinting for the thrill of competition.

But the event didn't pass without its share of hiccups.

A Wrong Turn

A moment of confusion ensued when a timing vehicle veered off course, inadvertently leading elite-runner Lilian Kasait astray.

However, quick intervention from vigilant officials meant that Kasait was quickly back on track, reported The Hindu.

The Kenyan would eventually go on to win the coveted Elite Women's event.

A Health Scare

Emmaculate Achol, the reigning record holder for the fastest 7.5km time, suffered a food-related issue upon her arrival in Bengaluru per The Times of India.

Remarkably, she completed the race and bagged second place.

That said, a bout of vomiting, followed by a near-fainting episode during the prize distribution ceremony meant that she was whisked away to the hospital and discharged after medical attention was administered.

The Missing Pacemaker

Peter Mwaniki, hailed as the champion, was on course to set a new record.

However, the premature withdrawal of the designated pacemaker at the 2km mark meant that his record-breaking bid was derailed.

Despite the unfulfilled potential, Mwaniki expressed satisfaction over his triumph.

Finish-Line Sans Crowds

Traditionally, the finish line for the Bengaluru 10K was always the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The arena's running track made for a grand-stand finish.

This time, however, the finish line was a cordoned-off path on Cubbon Road.

With no crowds cheering on the finish line, winners of the Elite events were received just by the event officials and photographers.

Minor hiccups aside, the event itself was a resounding success, drawing both participants and the general public from diverse backgrounds.

Also, the new course was well received by the athletes and a lap around the scenic Ulsoor Lake added a new dimension to the event.

And with esteemed dignitaries in the form of two-time Olympic champion Valerie Adams and celebrated long-jumper Anju Bobby George cheering trackside, the participants truly had a memorable outing.