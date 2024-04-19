TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024 draws record participation

The 16th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru scheduled for Sunday, 28th April, for the first time is poised to welcome over 30,000 participants across on ground and virtual categories.

The World's Premier 10K will witness over 28,000+ participants take to the start line at the Cubbon Road outside Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground. Furthermore 1500+ runners will also participate virtually from different parts of the world through the exclusive TCS World 10K Bengaluru event App.

Cheering on the participants will be legendary shot putter Valerie Adams, a four-time World Champion and two-time Olympic medallist, and the events’ International Event Ambassador.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru saw an overwhelming response from the running community across all categories, breaking all barriers. Registrations for the feature race - the Open 10K and the Majja Run are over-subscribed. This is a glowing testament to the popularity of the sport of running. Today, running is the fastest-growing urban sport, and as many as 700 new runners are inspired each day to begin their running journey.

Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru, said, "The response from the running community to the 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru has been phenomenal. The passion and dedication displayed by the runners as they come together to push their boundaries and showcase incredible endurance is truly inspiring. As a leading global IT services provider, we are committed to enhancing the race experience through technology to leave a lasting impression on the runners. We are truly excited to welcome our runners, who embody the spirit of resilience and determination that makes this event so special. Our best wishes to all participants, eagerly waiting to see them on race day.”

New Home, New Start, New Route

The 2024 edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Race promises an enhanced experience for all participants. With support from the Indian Army, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground is the new home for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The pre-race venue for all runners is Rajendra Sinhji Army Officers Institute (RSAOI) and post-race engagements are at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground. Runners across categories – 10K (Open & Elite), Majja Run, Champions with Disability and the Silvers’ Run will congregate at the iconic Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and take off on a scenic journey that winds past Bengaluru's famous landmarks.

With the guidance of the Bengaluru Police, Procam International has carefully crafted a new and improved route for the participants. Ulsoor Lake will feature prominently, with participants enjoying a scenic 3km stretch alongside it. The Open 10K route boasts only two U-turns, ensuring a fast-paced run. The Open 10K runners will also run past the Chinnaswamy Stadium, High Court and the majestic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka state legislature, exemplifying the spirit of ‘Endendigu Bengaluru’

Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “This is IDFC FIRST Bank’s third year partnering with TCS World 10K Bengaluru, that celebrates the city of Bangalore and its people. Commencing the 2024 marathon season with healthy beginnings, IDFC FIRST Bank is back with a year full of running events that will keep your spirits and finances high. TCS World 10K Bengaluru marks the dawn of every participant’s #JourneyToTheStart and, through this association we aim to support their health and financial journeys. Join us in the Garden City to begin your #JourneyToTheStart alongside your bank that always puts YOU first.”

Reiterating its commitment towards sustainability, VIDA, powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp has collaborated with pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International, as the Electric Two-wheeler Partner for the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru

As part of the partnership, VIDA is set to curate an experiential journey for the participants through various touchpoints and activations. From pre-race festivities to post-run celebrations, runners can look forward to engaging with VIDA.

On the association, Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “At VIDA, we believe in empowering individuals to make choices that promote sustainability and contribute towards a greener, healthier planet. Just as EVs promote a healthy planet, running is a healthy lifestyle choice too. Thus, we are delighted to be associated with TCS World 10K, Bengaluru, and put spotlight on the importance of sustainable mobility and wholesome choices. VIDA is committed to fostering a brighter future through our innovative products and services that offer convenience and efficiency. Our aim is to inspire participants to make environmentally conscious choices. Together, we can drive meaningful change and create a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

Defending Indian champion Tamshi Singh to lead the way

The Indian elite women's line-up will feature the defending champion Tamshi Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav, a two-time champion and event record holder with a time of 33:38 set in 2018. While last year’s runner-up, Harmanjot Singh, will compete again in the men’s category.

The World’s Premier 10K, with a total prize money of USD 210,000, has attracted some of the leading Indian and international athletes along with amateur runners from across the globe. Winners in the Indian Men’s and Women’s categories will be awarded INR 2,75,000 each. Furthermore, a record-breaking feat could see them take home an additional INR 2,00,000 thanks to the combined event record bonus and jackpot.

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand that has been developing sports footwear and apparel for more than 71 years, is the long-standing official ‘Sports Goods Partner’ for the event. As part of the collaboration, ASICS launched the Finisher Tee.

As a token of appreciation for their effort and hard work, the top 1000 Open 10K finishers each in the men and women category will be awarded with this tee.

The Hydration Partner, Bisleri, has launched limited-edition bottles featuring three top Indian Elite women runners: Defending Champion Tamshi Singh, Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 Indian winner Chavi Yadav and TCS World 10K Bengaluru event record holder & two-time champion Sanjivani Jadhav.

Live Performance by Saregama Artists

To celebrate and applaud the efforts of all participants, TCS World 10K, Bengaluru, along with Saregama Artists, will host a musical treat in the post-finish zone. Noted performers such as Avinash Gupta, Pablo, DJ Turbulence, and Abhishek Soni will perform renditions of popular songs.

“We are delighted to see this overwhelming response from Bengaluru’s ever-enthusiastic running community. With a record 28,000 participants this year, it's heartening to see that the TCS World 10K, pioneers of distance running in Bengaluru, has retained its appeal, its global position, and its youthfulness.” expressed Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International.

He further added, “With a new route unveiled today, we are eager and excited to deliver another memorable event this year. The new route enables us to accommodate more runners, ensuring easy movement at the start and finish line. As always, we are extremely grateful to the Karnataka State Authorities, who have extended unparalleled support for the race despite it being election time. We are also thankful to all our sponsors and stakeholders for their incredible support”.