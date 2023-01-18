Visually impaired athlete completes Tata Mumbai Marathon

A visually-impaired athlete - Mohammed Asif, completed the Tata Mumbai half Marathon (21kms) in 3 hours and 18 minutes. The marathon was held on 15th January 2023, Sunday.

Asif was born with a visual impairment and had only 50% of vision till he was 16 years old, before losing it completely. The 46-year-old, who works as an associate director at PwC Consulting, credited his sponsors after completing the marathon.

"I am extremely grateful to BLive for sponsoring me in this endeavour. I promote sustainability just like Blive and through this partnership I would like to set an example for millions of people with physical challenges, worldwide. We are doing our bit in inspiring others like me, and show them that no obstacle is big enough, no milestone far enough," he said.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said, "Asif for us is an icon and inspiration whose story needs to be heard by the world. Overcoming his own challenges, he has, just like BLive, questioned the status quo. His attempt at the recently concluded Mumbai Marathon is not just a physical effort but a tremendous display of grit and determination. Through our little support, we hope that many get inspired motivated to push their boundaries and achieve the impossible."

Mohammed Asif has been running in various events for close to five years now.