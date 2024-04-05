Shot Put Legend Valerie Adams named International Ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Renowned shot put athlete Valerie Adams has been appointed as the 'International Event Ambassador' for the upcoming 16th TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for April 28.

The announcement, made on Friday, solidifies Adams' esteemed stature in the world of athletics, following her illustrious career marked by numerous accolades, including two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, along with a silver and bronze in subsequent years before her retirement.

Legend incoming🛬



2-time Olympic Champion, Valerie Adams, is joining us for #TCSW10K as the International Event Ambassador! #EndendiguBengaluru pic.twitter.com/gllLIWOzek — tcsw10k (@TCSWorld10K) April 5, 2024

Expressing her anticipation for the event, Adams, a four-time consecutive world champion, conveyed her excitement about witnessing the fervor and dedication of the participants. In a press release, she remarked, "The increasing enthusiasm for running in India is both motivating and inspiring."



Transitioning from her successful athletic career, the 39-year-old has embraced advocacy for women in sports, assuming the role of Chair of the World Athletes Commission. Her commitment extends to the Paralympic realm, where she collaborates with her sister, Lisa, and other athletes, offering guidance and support.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, lauded Adams as a beacon of determination, perseverance, and excellence, emphasizing her significant contributions to the advancement of sports, particularly for women and para-athletes. Singh expressed eagerness for the collaboration, stating, "We look forward to together celebrating athleticism and our community spirit at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru."

Adams' remarkable achievements extend beyond her Olympic triumphs, including four world indoor championships and three Commonwealth Games victories. She holds the distinction of being only the third woman to secure world championships at youth, junior, and senior levels, and was honored with the IAAF World Athlete of the Year title in 2014.