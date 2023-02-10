Raj Tiwari and Vishakha Bhaskar win the Maximus Nagar Rising Half Marathon

Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: With more than 3,000 people participating in the Maximus Nagar Rising Half Marathon 2023, it was Raj Tiwari and Vishakha Bhaskar who took the top honors.

Returning after three years due to the pandemic-forced break, this was the seventh edition of the Maximus Nagar Rising Half Marathon.

The Half Marathon was run across three categories. 21 km, 10 km, and 4 km were the categories for the participants with the 4 km fun run seeing the most participation.

The 4 km run was a charity run that started from the Ahmednagar Club and ended after a two km loop. Similarly, the 10 km run also started from Ahmednagar Club and ended after a 5 km loop at the starting point.

The route for 21 km run started from Gautam Buddha Park and ended at the Ahmednagar Club.

Results:

21K Veteran - Male:

Nim Bahadur Thapa 01:40:00

Balkrishna Jagtap 01:52:00

Sarang Deshpande 01:57:00

21K Open - Male:

Raj Tiwari 01:14:42

Hitman Latey 01:15:42

Pavan Jadhav 01:19:06

10K Open Male:

Dipchandra Bharati 34:52

Yogesh Nimse 36:22

Rambhavan Pal 39:24

10K Open Female:

Vishakha Bhaskar 42:38

Chaitali Gandhi 59:27

Monali Firodia 62

10K Veteran Male:

Mahadeo Ghuge 46:20

Mahesh Mule 47:02

Janardan Gite 49:52

The event saw people across age groups participating in the event with the participants ranging from a 4-year-old kid to an 83-year-old veteran.