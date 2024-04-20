World RW team C'ships: 22 Paris quotas up for grabs in the Race Walking Mixed Relay

The World Race Walking Team Championships will offer 22 Paris Olympics quota spots for the Marathon Race Walking Mixed Relay event in Antalya, Turkey, on 21st April. India has two mixed relay pairings: Priyanka Goswami-Akshdeep Singh and Paramjeet Singh-Munita P at the competition.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a 14-member racewalking team earlier this month. This includes 5 players each in the men's and women's 20Km race walking events, while four players will compete in the mixed relay event.

This event will feature five races: senior men's and women's races over 20 km, and similarly, 10 km races for both genders. The 35 km race from previous editions will be replaced by a new Marathon Race Walking Mixed Relay over the Marathon distance (42.195 km), with teams consisting of one male and one female racing twice.

The mixed team relay event is a Paris Olympic qualifying event where the top 22 racers (1 per NOC) will confirm their ticket to the Paris Olympics.

India has already secured four Paris Olympics quotas, with a maximum of three spots in the men's category and one spot in women's racewalking. They will be aiming to secure one more racewalking quota in the mixed relay event in this competition.

Squad

Men team:- Suraj Panwar, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh, Serving S, Arshpreet Singh

Women team:- Manju Rani, Payal, Pooja Kumawat, Mokavi M, Ramandeep Kaur.

Mixed Relay:- Priyanka Goswami-Akshdeep Singh, Munita P-Paramjeet Singh

Schedule

11:40 AM - 20Km Race Walking Women

1:35 PM - 20Km Race Walking Women

3:25 PM - Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay

Live Streaming



The World Race Walking Team Championships will be live streamed on world athletics official website through Inside Track. The event will be free to the fans after logging in to the Inside Track page.