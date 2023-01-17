Mumbai Marathon: One case of cardiac arrest; 13 people hospitalised

The 18th edition of the Mumbai Marathon took place after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic on 15th January, 2023. While more than 55,000 participants took to the event, some faced major health and life-threatening issues.

On Sunday, one participant suffered a cardiac arrest while multiple others were admitted to hospitals on account of various problems ranging from injuries to cases of dehydration. Around 1983 runners were in dire need of medical help, with 40% of them being dehydrated, reports Hindustan Times.

According to the HT report, it was Akbar Ali Pathan who suffered the cardiac arrest. As of Monday, he was at the Lilavati hospital, with an angiography due.

"55% of cases were caused due to muscle cramps, muscle pain, and minor injuries. Less than 5% of cases were taken for hospitalisation," said the medical director for the marathon Dr. Vijay D'Silva on the participants who were in need of medical assistance.

A religious participant of the marathon for years now Dr. Kumar Joshi observed that the number of injuries have substantially come down over the years. This is because people are taking more care and preparing prior to the race.