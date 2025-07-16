NRI driver arrested for marathoner Fauja Singh's death

The Punjab Police, on Tuesday, arrested a Non Resident Indian (NRI) in suspicion of hit-and-run which led to the death of Fauja Singh – world's oldest marathon runner – in Baes Pind, Jalandhar.

The accused identified as Amritpal Dhillon was arrested from his home in a village in Jalandhar late on Tuesday night, as per reports.

Dhillon, a 26-year-old who resides in Canada, reportedly told police officers that he was returning from Bhogpur after selling his phone.

The car – a Toyota Fortuner – which is suspected of having been involved in the incident has also been seized as a part of the investigation.

The Punjab Police closed in on Dhillon after the car was identified via CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.





Dhillon, who had come to India a week back, was then nabbed from his village.

Fauja Singh, born in 1911, was considered to be the world's oldest marathon runner. He started running marathons in 2000 when he was 89-year-old and living in London.

He shot to fame by setting eight world records for 95-plus age group back in 2011 in a meet in Toronto, Canada.

Fauja Singh had returned back to India during the covid-19 pandemic and continued to reside in his village of Baes Pind ever since.

He was reportedly on his way to a roadside dhaba when the accident occurred.