114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in road accident

The world's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh tragically passed away in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab on Monday.

The 114-year-old Fauja Singh was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a road in his village of Baes Pind around 3:30pm IST and later died in a private hospital, as per reports.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sarda Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt – Nashla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab," Gulab Chand Kataria, the governor of Punjab, said in a tweet.

Fauja Singh shot to fame over a decade back in 2011, when he set eight world records for 95-plus age group in events ranging from 100m to 5,000m at a meet in Toronto, Canada.

Three days later, he completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon with an astonishing timing of 8 hours 25 minutes and 16 seconds.

Born in 1911 in Baes Pind, Punjab, Fauja Singh did not walk until he was five years old. Right from his childhood he worked on farms, instead of attending schools.

He eventually married and had six children.

Fauja Singh moved to London after the death of his wife Gian Kaur in 1992. He started his masters running career in 2000, when he was already in his 80s.

His first marathon was the 2000 London Marathon, which he completed in 6 hours and 54 minutes.

Fauja Singh returned back to his native in Baes Pind during the covid-19 pandemic and has continued to live there ever since.



