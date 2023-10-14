Runners gear up for 18th Delhi Half Marathon with high hopes

Long-distance sensation Kartik Kumar, celebrated for his 10,000m silver medal victory at the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games, is eagerly anticipating the 18th Delhi Half Marathon. Scheduled for this Sunday, this event provides Kumar with the perfect platform to expand his international experience.



Kumar's shining moment at the Asian Games saw him clinch silver with an outstanding time of 28:15.38, while his compatriot Gulveer Singh proudly took home the bronze with a clocking of 28:17.21 in the 10,000m race.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kartik Kumar shares, "I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing against international athletes in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It's not just about the competition; it's a great learning opportunity. Running alongside these athletes is not only educational but also immensely enjoyable. I have my sights set on achieving an exceptional time, and it would be a remarkable feat to outperform an international counterpart."

The Delhi Half Marathon is set to witness a massive gathering, with an estimated 36,194 participants. What makes this event even more enticing is the total prize pool of USD 268,000. Among the top 10 International Elite winners, each in both the men's and women's divisions, USD 27,000 awaits.

There's also the exciting prospect for participants to pocket an additional USD 12,000 for establishing a new Event Record. Indian elite champions in the men's and women's categories have a lucrative incentive, with each set to receive Rs 4,00,000. Furthermore, they can earn a bonus of Rs 1,00,000 for setting an Event Record, along with performance bonuses for those finishing within specified time limits.

In another corner, the 2018 Delhi Half Marathon champion, Abhishek Pal, is set for his fourth appearance and is determined to recreate his past glory. Sanjivani Jadhav, the reigning Indian Elite Women's race champion, is also set for a thrilling showdown. "My goal is to surpass my personal best at the Delhi Half Marathon and successfully defend my title. I am brimming with excitement for the race on Sunday," she exclaims.